Leadership class visits businesses

Last Updated: October 23, 2018 at 4:14 pm

The 2018-2019 class of Leadership Colleton, sponsored by the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce and the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie, were introduced to economic development in Colleton County last Thursday.

The day’s activities included a tour of Colleton County Skills Center/Palmetto Training and an address by Brantley Strickland of SouthernCarolina Alliance Regional Economic Development. Kristina Hale of Palmetto Training and Stephanie Greene of S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation were the leaders during the Skills Center Visit.

Other events included tours of Palmetto Rural Telephone Corporation, and Lowcountry Aviation.

“I’m excited about this year’s Leadership Class,” said Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce President Jeremy Ware. “We have new people who have recently moved to our community; others who have lived here and now want to learn more and play a larger role. I am excited about our future.”

Heather Judy is the director of Leadership Colleton. More information email chamberpresident@lowcountry.org.