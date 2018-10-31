Lady Hawks represented on North-South Volleyball team
by The Press and Standard | October 31, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: October 30, 2018 at 2:54 pm
Colleton Prep Academy’s varsity volleyball team had two players, Langley Harter and Weslin Jones, named to the 2018 SCISA North-South All-Star Volleyball game recently. Harter (pictured) traveled to Wilson Hall in Sumter on Saturday Oct. 27 and participated on the South team.
