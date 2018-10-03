Lady Hawks courting a region title

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity volleyball team remains undefeated in Region I-A following wins over Saint John’s Christian and Dorchester Academy last week.

The Lady Hawks recorded a non-region loss against Hilton Head Christian to put them at 12-2 overall and 8-0 in region competition.

CPA is courting the opportunity for an undefeated region championship as they enter the bottom half of the schedule and rematches with Region I-A opponents Thomas Heyward, Jefferson Davis, Patrick Henry, Dorchester Academy and Clarendon Hall.

On the road Monday Sept. 24 against Hilton Head, the varsity team lost in straight sets 25-23, 25-19 and 25-17. Langley Harter recorded 11 kills and one ace in the loss. Ella Nolte had eight kills and three aces, while Weslin Jones had four aces and three kills. Taylor Tomedolskey had three kills, Jessica Hughes had two kills and Rachel Wright had one kill. Emily Wilson had an ace.

“We played pretty well to start with in this game,” said Coach Ashley Finney. “Hilton Head Christian has a lot of power hitters and they were just hard to contain. We don’t have a lot of height upfront to really get up there and block, so it makes things a little harder to slow them down.”

The JV squad earned a win in the first set (25-23) but lost the next two (25-23, 15-12). Caroline Kinard had five kills and three aces in the game. Linley Jones had eight aces and one kill. Jordan Slocum and Kayleigh Warren both had two aces and a kill and Cassie Craven had two kills and an ace. Kara Fargnoli had an ace.

“The JV team played without one of our usual starters and I think they adjusted well,” said Finney. “I am proud of the efforts these girls continue to give each week.”

In the region win over St. John’s, the Lady Hawks won easily in straight sets 25-11, 25-11 and 25-19. Both Nolte and Jones had eight kills and four aces in the game. Harter had seven kills and two aces, while Hughes had five aces and one kill.

The JV team picked up its seventh region win against St. John’s winning 25-7 and 25-17. Bailee Stanley and Jones recorded nine aces in the game and Kinard had seven kills. Wilson had two aces, Tomedolskey had two kills and both Wright and Ally Crook had a single kill.

“We did not finish against St. John’s as I would have liked,” said Finney. “We let off the gas a little in the third set. I will give St. John’s credit — they went after the ball hard and never gave up. Also, until the third set, our serves looked good, then dropped off. We will be working to improve this.”

Against region foe Dorchester Academy, the Lady Hawks earned the win in four sets after losing the first 25-11. They then won three for the match 25-20, 25-16 and 25-11. Nolte had 14 kills, four blocks and two aces to lead the Lady Hawks. Jones had nine kills and six aces and Harter contributed seven kills and four aces in the win. Hughes had seven aces and four kills, while Tomedolskey had two kills and an ace. Wilson had four aces on the night.

The junior varsity Lady Hawks won 25-17 and 25-22 over the Lady Raiders. Kinard had nine kills and two aces and Stanley added seven kills. Linley Jones had five aces and three kills. Warren had two aces and a kill and Jordan Slocum had two kills. Craven finished with two kills and an ace. Fargnoli added a kill in the win.

Colleton Prep was scheduled to host Thomas Heyward on Monday Oct. 1 and Andrew Jackson Tuesday Oct. 2. They will travel to Jefferson Davis on Thursday Oct. 4.