Lady Hawks clinch region

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 8:46 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawk Volleyball team clinched the 2018 SCISA Region I-A title with a win over Dorchester Academy Thursday Oct. 10 at home. Ar press time, two conference matches stood between the Lady Hawks (17-2, 12-0) and an undefeated conference record. This year’s region title is the third for Coach Ashley Finney in her coaching tenure at Colleton Prep.

Against region opponent Patrick Henry Academy on Tuesday Oct. 9, the Lady Hawks earned the win in four sets going 26-24, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-17. Langley Harter had 17 kills in the game. Weslin Jones had eight kills and five aces, and Ella Nolte had 11 kills and three aces. Jessica Hughes had five aces and a kill, while Taylor Tomedolskey had three aces and two kills. Emily Wilson finished with one ace.

The junior varsity squad also earned a win 25-7 and 25-11. Linley Jones had nine aces and four kills. Caroline Kinard had five kills and three aces, while Jordan Slocum had four aces. Bailee Stanley had two aces and a kill, Kara Fargnoli had three aces and two kills, and Cassie Craven had three aces and a kill. Kayleigh Warren had an ace.

In the region win over Dorchester Academy on Wednesday Oct. 10, the Lady Cougars won in four sets. Harter had 13 kills and five aces to lead CPA. Jones added six kills and six aces and Nolte had eight kills and an ace. Hughes had four aces and two kills, while Wilson had two aces and a kill. Tomedolskey had four kills in the match.

The JV team also picked up a win over Dorchester Academy (25-11 and 25-12) to remain undefeated. Linley Jones had six aces and two kills and Bailee Stanley had five aces and two kills.

“These were two of our best games in a while,” said Coach Ashley Finney. “Our ability to set up the ball and our defense was better than it has been in a few weeks. Seeing them play like this makes me feel very good about next Friday when we play in the SCISA playoffs.”

The 2018 SCISA Volleyball State Tournament is planned for Friday and Saturday Oct. 19-20 at Myrtle Beach Sports Center, 2115 Farlow St., Myrtle Beach. Tournament play begins at noon. Tournament times will be available Wednesday Oct. 17.

Langley Harter, Weslin Jones and Ella Nolte were named to the Region I-A All-Region team this week.