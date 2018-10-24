Lady Hawk Tennis falls in round one of state playoffs

Last Updated: October 23, 2018 at 4:12 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep tennis team was eliminated in round one of the SCISA AA State Tennis Playoffs in a 6-0 loss to Hilton Head Prep Tuesday Oct. 16. The Lady Hawks finished the regular season at 9-2 overall.

“We did not have the end to the season we wanted, but I am proud of how the girls competed and represented their school and community,” said Coach Becky Hooker. “We will miss Meredith next year but have a solid, young team returning, and the experience they earned this season will continue to pay off moving forward.”

CPA, 0 vs. Hilton Head Prep, 6

Ali De Spain (HHP) def Meredith Ware (CPA) 6-0, 6-0

Corrie LeMasters (HHP) def Rianna Bailey (CPA) 6-0, 6-1

Avery Brother (HHP) def Becca Martin (CPA) 6-0, 6-0

Lauren Harvey (HHP) def Sidney Bailey (CPA) 6-0, 6-0

Lizzie Lofye (HHP) def Kayleigh Spears (CPA) 6-0, 6-0

Maria Herrmann (HHP) def Gracie Bishop (CPA) 6-0, 6-0