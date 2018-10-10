Lady Cougars go 3-1

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:05 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity volleyball team earned non-region wins over Bamberg (25-23, 25-22, 25-18), Bowman (25-6, 25-16) and Lake Marion (25-15, 25-10) last week. The Lady Cougars lost to Region VII-AAAA Bluffton in four sets (25-18, 25-21, 25-16 and 25-22).

The JV team lost to Bamberg-Ehrhardt (25-2, 26-25, 15-8) then went on to win over Lake Marion (25-17 and 25-11) and Bluffton (25-18, 27-25).

“We are proud of the effort the girls put up against a tough Bluffton team,” said Assistant Coach Katelyn Willis. “They are new in our region this year, but we played hard and fought to the end. We played up to their level and competed very well with them. We obviously don’t like to lose, but it was not an easy win for Bluffton either — they had to work hard for it and for that we are proud and look forward to playing them again.”

Colleton County (7-6, 0-3) was scheduled to host region opponent Beaufort Tuesday Oct. 9 and non-region Lake Marion Wednesday Oct. 10 for Senior Night. They will travel to Beaufort High School Thursday Oct. 11.