Lady Cougar XC going to state

Last Updated: October 30, 2018 at 2:51 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Cross-Country team finished fourth in a field of 15 teams in the AAAA Lower State Qualifier held Saturday Oct. 27 in Darlington. The Lady Cougars’ finish qualified the team to advance to the SCHSL AAAA State Championships scheduled for Nov. 3 at the Sandhills Research Center in Columbia.

Hilton Head High School earned the first-place finish, followed by Dreher (second) and Beaufort (third).

The Lady Cougars’ results in the 5000 Meter Run included: 13 – Grayson Altman 21:40.07; 14 – Sierra Obenaus 21:41.62; 22 – Abigail Altman 22:23.06; 29 – Kensley Dantzler 22:45.66; 32 – Kayla Dantzler 22:52.29; 36 – Stacey Bennett 23:02.77 and 70 – Lauren Reynolds 25:22.24.

The Cougar boys did not qualify to advance to the state event. Results in the 5000 Meter Run included: 48 – Blaine Cook 19:49.59; 82 – Wyatt O’Quinn 21:30.14; 95 – Tyler Scites 22:14.92; 101 – Hans Gabriel 22:33.27; 102 – Evan Stroble 22:33.72 and 104 – Nathan Erwin 23:21.19.

In the Region VII-AAAA Championships held Saturday Oct.20 in Bluffton, the Lady Cougars finished second in a three-team race that included Hilton Head and Bluffton. The Sea Hawks finished in first place with 19 points, followed by the Lady Cougars (51-points) and the Bobcats (59-points).

Results for the Lady Cougars’ 5000 Meter Run included: 7- Sierra Obenaus; 12 – Grayson Altman; 13 – Abigail Altman; 15 – Kensley Dantzler; 17 – Kayla Dantzler; 18 – Stacey Bennett; 24 – Lauren Reynolds; 33 – Grace Reynolds; 34 – Faith Reynolds; 35 – Dorothy Dessoye; 36 – Ashlyn Ballew and 37 – Jamiee Robertson.

The boy’s results are as follows: 25 – Blaine Cook; 33 – Tyler Scites; 36 – Nathan Erwin; 37 – Evan Stroble; 38 – Raleigh Obenaus and 41 – Graham Behie.

The Lady Cougars finished 13th in the CiCi’s Sandhills Invitational held Saturday Oct. 13 at the Sandhills Research Center in Columbia.