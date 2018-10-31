Lady Cougar Volleyball honors seniors
by The Press and Standard | October 31, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: October 30, 2018 at 2:53 pm
The Colleton County Lady Cougar Volleyball team honored its seniors in a pregame ceremony versus Lake Marion recently. From left are Savannah Reid, Laura Lucas, Amiyah Robinson, Emilia Crosby and Dakari Gant. Also pictured is assistant coach Katelyn Willis.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.