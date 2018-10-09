John LaFitte, Jr. | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

John H. LaFitte, Jr.

Arrangements by Shives Funeral Home

COLUMBIA – John Hancock LaFitte, Jr., 82, of Columbia, died Monday, October 8, 2018. Born in Columbia, on June 25, 1936, he was a son of the late John Hancock, Sr., and Lunette Madison Epes LaFitte. John honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps. After his discharge, he attended The Citadel and later graduated from the University of South Carolina, where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He served the citizens of South Carolina as a member of the 101st SC House of Representatives in District 76. Upon leaving the SC House of Representatives, John was employed on Governor James Edwards staff and as one of three tax commissioners in South Carolina. For many years, John was a residential home builder and real estate appraiser.

Survivors include his wife, Emmie Haynes LaFitte; children, John Hancock LaFitte, III (Nan), Robert Marsh LaFitte (Amanda), Emmeline LaFitte Short (Clay), all of Columbia and Elizabeth (Liz) Epes LaFitte of Asheville, N.C.; grandchildren, Charlton Melbourne (Jennifer), Kathryn deMichel, Elizabeth Carwile, Caroline McClintock, Grace Ayers, and Ellington Haynes Short; and the mother of his sons, Dorothy Hucks LaFitte. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Lunette Epes LaFitte and his brother, Charlton Brown LaFitte.

The service for Mr. LaFitte will be held 1 o’clock, Friday, October 12th, at St. Martin’s In-The-Fields Episcopal Church, 5220 Clemson Avenue, Columbia with The Reverend Mitchell Smith and Rev. Dr. Ellen Fowler Skidmore officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o’clock, Thursday evening at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia.

Memorials may be made to Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor St., Columbia, SC 29201 or to the American Legion, 200 Pickens St., Columbia, SC 29205.

Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com