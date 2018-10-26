Islandton man DNR’s top officer

Last Updated: October 24, 2018 at 9:40 am

Earlier this month South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Lance Corporal John “JP” Jones returned to his Islandton home with a pair of DNR honors.

Jones was named as the Regional Four Officer of the Year and then named SCDNR’s Statewide Officer of the Year.

The annual awards ceremony was delayed this year by Hurricane Florence and the post-hurricane flooding that ravaged the Pee Dee and upper coast of the state. Dozens of SCDNR officers and other agency staff were deployed to the region to assist during the hurricane and its aftermath.

The S.C. Wildlife Officers’ Association, the Harry Hampton Wildlife Fund, the family of the late DMR Chief R. B. “Bobby” Gifford and the SCDNR come together each year to honor the state’s top conservation officers.

Since joining the SCDNR in 2007, Jones has been assigned to Colleton County. His supervisor describes him as an officer who is always willing to help other officers in his Unit and Region.

This past year, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a ring of burglaries occurring on local plantations and farms.

Using the SCDNR airplane, Jones was able to locate and photograph the stolen equipment hidden in the woods.

Thanks to his efforts, the sheriff’s office was able to successfully prosecute the individuals who were responsible. More than $1 million in stolen items were recovered.

Public outreach is also a big part of Jones’ success. When Colleton County began considering the construction of a public fishing pier, Jones took it upon himself to get involved to help his community.

Recognizing the need for residents and visitors to have a place to enjoy their local natural resources, Jones met with the county leadership on several occasions and took them to several locations in a search for the best location for a saltwater fishing pier.

His hard work and vision led to the planning of the first saltwater fishing pier at Brickyard Bridge near Bennetts Point in Colleton County.

“We are looking to fund this with saltwater grant funds,” said Colleton County Capital Projects Director John Stieglitz. “Mr. Jones and I are exploring the accessibility, ownership, property setbacks, etc. to see if this is a feasible project.”

Construction of the fishing pier is scheduled to be completed by 2019.