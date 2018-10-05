Industry Awareness Day held at PTS
Wednesday Sept. 6, Palmetto Training hosted an Industry Awareness Day. Attendees included Lowcountry Aviation CEO Marco Cavazzoni, and Stephanie Greene, Business Development Specialist with Vocational Rehabilitation (pictured.) “I enjoy hearing the needs of our local community so we can better serve our consumers with meaningful careers,” said Greene about the 4-hour seminar. For more information about Palmetto Training: 843-538-2090 or palmettotraining.sc@gmail.com. For more information about Lowcountry Aviation www.lowcountryaviation.com or 855-4FLYLCA. For more information about Vocational Rehabilitation, scvrd.net or 843-522-1010.
