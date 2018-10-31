Indian Madness provides first look at Salk hoops

Last Updated: October 30, 2018 at 2:45 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

The University of South Carolina–Salkehatchie held Indian Madness Wednesday Oct. 24 for fans to get a preview of the 2018-19 version of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

A good crowd was on hand for the scrimmage followed by a meet-and-greet and poster autograph session.

The Lady Indians will open against Fayetteville Tech on Saturday Nov. 3 at 2 p.m., then make their home debut Tuesday Nov. 6 against Cape Fear College at 5 p.m.

The Indians leave Thursday to travel to Florida where they will participate in the Northwest Florida Classic on Nov. 2-3. There, they will face Northwest Florida State on Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Coastal Alabama on Nov. 3 at 3:30 p.m. They will make their home debut Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. against South Georgia State.

“We will open the season on the road at the No. 1 team in the country, Northwest Florida State,” said Coach Jake Williams. “We are very excited about the upcoming season as we have a ton of length, athleticism, and depth on our roster. We also scheduled a very challenging non-region schedule and host some very talented teams. We will have a new look and style of play this season that we think the fans will really enjoy watching.”