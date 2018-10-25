Icon closed by flames, plans to reopen

Last Updated: October 24, 2018 at 9:19 am

“That’s an icon,” Walterboro Fire Department Interim Fire Chief Paul Seigler said the morning of Oct. 17 as the city’s firefighters were cleaning the fire engines that spent a portion of the previous night at Dairy Land.

A few blocks from the central fire station, the iconic restaurant was closed for business. With no fire damage visible to the front of the building, customers were still pulling into the restaurant seeking breakfast.

Seigler said he hoped the business will be back in operation soon. His hopes were echoed by hundreds of others in Colleton County and beyond.

On the evening of Oct. 18, Dairy Land’s owner took to the business’ Facebook page to ease the concerns of Dairy Land’s faithful customers.

“I want to thank everyone for all the kind words for Dairyland and my family. We met with the city today and it looks like we will be able to repair Dairyland and they will work with us to get it done as soon as possible. Again, it really feels wonderful that people truly care. I know my parents are looking down from heaven and smiling at our small closely-knit town! The tradition since 1949 will continue! Yay!” said owner Camie Hiers on Facebook.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 16, callers informed the county’s emergency dispatch center that the long-time restaurant was on fire and that everyone was safely out of the one-story building at 438 S. Jefferies Blvd. The building’s smoke alarm alerted employees to the blaze.

According to the fire report, the first fire personnel on the scene could see flames through the windows on the side of the 900-square-foot building.

While one firefighting team sent a stream of water into the building through a window, a second team made its way into the building for an interior attack of the flames. Four fire engines and 13 firefighters responded to the fire call.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the call with an ambulance, something done every time the city firefighters are involved in a structure fire. Additional county firefighters also arrived at the scene.

The accumulation of safety forces’ vehicles shut down Jefferies Boulevard with city police officers stationed in the street to control the traffic and the bystanders drawn to the fire.

Seigler said the kitchen area sustained fire, smoke and water damage and the rest of the building sustained smoke and water damage.

Firefighters had to pull down a portion of the ceiling to get at the flames. The fire was stopped before the flames could burn through the roof.

Seigler said that the fire started when a cleanup in the kitchen accidentally ignited a grease fire.

The building was constructed long before a sprinkler system was required.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately 90 minutes.