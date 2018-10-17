Hurricane Michael brings 52 mph winds, rain

Hurricane Michael’s wrath thankfully spared Colleton County, which had minimal damage with only a few downed trees and minor damage to homes on Oct. 11.

“We tracked 52 reports of damage (trees down, roads blocked, power lines down, etc.) and between 4,500 and 5,000 power outages between SCE&G and Coastal Electric. All of the reports of damage have been cleared and power has been restored to all areas of Colleton County as of Friday morning,” said David Greene of Colleton Fire-Rescue’s Emergency Management. “The highest wind speed recorded at both Fire-Rescue headquarters and Lowcountry Regional Airport was 52 mph around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Overall, damage was limited and there were no storm-related injuries reported. The Emergency Operations Center was staffed at Operational Condition (OpCon) 3 on a limited basis throughout the storm, but has now returned to OpCon 5 and is closed.”

Most of Thursday morning, winds were in the 30-40 mph range, but the majority of storm-related weather was gone by noon, said Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy. Several trees were down, some blocking roads, but they were quickly taken care of by Colleton County’s Roads and Bridges Department, he said.

“From a county facilities standpoint, we did not have any major impacts from the storm other than power outages and a few limbs down,” said County Administrator Kevin Griffin. City Administrator Jeff Molinari said conditions in the city were the same. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies had additional staff working during the storm.

City and county offices, the landfill and convenience sites, as well as schools, were closed Thursday but reopened on Friday.

The biggest inconvenience was lack of power. On Thursday morning, just over 5,000 residents were without power: 2,655 from SCE&G and 2,380 from Coastal Electric. By Friday morning, only four SCE&G customers remained in the dark.

At Edisto Beach, damage was also minimal: missing shingles, siding and fascia boards on homes and some vegetation strewn about, amounting to an estimated $68,000. “We did have some beach erosion, but we will not know to what extent until the beach can be surveyed,” said Town Administrator Iris Hill. Just prior to Michael’s arrival, the town received the survey report from Hurricane Florence in mid-September, which showed minimal erosion in the town (7,500 cubic yards) but more for the state park (20,000 cubic yards), she said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the folks in Florida and other areas that had more extensive damage,” Hill said.