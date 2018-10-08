Hurricane Michael | 2 p.m. Monday update

Last Updated: October 8, 2018 at 2:55 pm

At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Michael was located near latitude 21.7 North, longitude 85.1 West.

Michael is moving toward the north near 7 mph (11 km/h). A northward to north-northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected through Tuesday night, followed by a northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will pass near the western tip of Cuba within the next couple of hours and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by tonight.

Michael will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and Tuesday night, is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady to rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Michael is forecast to become a major hurricane by Tuesday or Tuesday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km).

The latest minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is 978 mb (28.88 inches).