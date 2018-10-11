Howl-A-Ween Saturday

The fourth annual Howl-O-Ween Extravaganza will be held Saturday Oct. 13 from noon-3:30 p.m., rain or shine, at Stegall Auction House, 158 Farmer St., Cottageville.

Admission includes chili, dessert and specialty dish cookoff tasting and voting; hot dogs, water and a soda; voting for the best car, bike or tractor; entry for all costume contests; a live auction and live concert by Going to the Dogs Band; free balloon art for children by balloon artist “Becky;” and a 50-50 drawing. A new 55-inch RCA smart TV will be raffled with tickets ($20 each) limited to 50 being sold. The winner will be drawn Oct. 13 and does not need to be present to win.

To enter the chili, specialty dish and/or dessert cook-offs, visit www.goingtothedogsband.com for rules. For information email goingtothedogsband@gmail.com. To donate, volunteer to help or get a raffle ticket, email the above address or call Scott Brennan, 843-300-0347.