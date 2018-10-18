Home burns on Claudia Court

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 11:06 am

A doublewide mobile home suffered heavy damage during a morning fire in the 100 block of Claudia Court in Jacksonboro on Oct. 12 at 8:58 a.m. The first engine reported seeing a large column of black smoke when leaving the fire station located ½ mile away. Upon arrival, crews reported smoke and flames visible from the building. Firefighters deployed multiple handlines to combat the fire. The residence received substantial damage. No one was home when the fire occurred and no injuries were reported. Fire units were on the scene for three hours. The cause is under investigation.