Healthy Tip | Radish recipes

Crispy Roasted Radishes

Ingredients

• 2 bunches radishes about 20, halved

• 3-4 tablespoons olive oil

• 1/4 teaspoon salt plus more to taste when done

• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400°

2. Toss radishes with olive oil and spices. Roast for 30-40 minutes until golden and crispy. Season with extra salt to taste.

Chicken Salad with Apples & Radishes

Ingredients

Kosher salt and pepper

1 1/2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/4 c. lowfat sour cream

2 tbsp. mayonnaise

4 radishes

2 stalks celery

1 small green apple

2 scallions

1 c. watercress

Directions

1. Fill a medium saucepan halfway with water; bring to a boil and add 1 tsp salt. Add the chicken, reduce heat and gently simmer until cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate. When cool enough to handle, shred or cut into pieces.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the sour cream, mayonnaise and ½ tsp each salt and pepper. Add the chicken and toss to coat.

3. Add the radishes, celery, apple and scallions and mix to combine. Fold in the watercress.

From: www.delish.com

Radishes with Herbed Cheese

Ingredients

• 8 oz. goat cheese

• 2 oz. cream cheese

• 1/4 c. red pepper

• 2 tbsp. refrigerated pesto

• 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1 tbsp. Parsley

• 1 clove garlic

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. Pepper

• 7 large radishes

Directions

1. With a mixer on medium speed, beat the cheeses, red pepper, pesto, lemon juice, 2 teaspoons of the parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper until combined. Transfer the mixture to a large piping bag fitted with large star tip.

2. Pipe the cheese mixture onto each radish slice. Garnish with the remaining parsley. The topped radishes can be refrigerated, uncovered, up to 1 day.

3. Mix butter, radishes, chives, and lemon juice in a bowl and season with salt.

From: www.delish.com

Cinnamon Sugar Radish Chips

These cinnamon sugar radish chips are an easy and fun way to make use of fresh radishes!

Perfect served over Greek yogurt with honey.

Ingredients

• 10-15 radishes

• 1 tbs. olive oil

• 1/2 tbs. honey

• 1-2 tbs. cinnamon sugar mixture

Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 350ºF. Slice the radishes approximately 1/4 inch thick and put them in a microwave safe bowl. When you are done slicing, microwave for about 30 seconds to soften them up. Drain any liquid, and add them to a larger bowl.

2. Add the olive oil, honey, and cinnamon sugar. Mix well to coat all of the radishes. Spread on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Make sure they are evenly spread out and not stacked on top of each other.

3. Cook for 15 minutes at 350, then remove the radishes and flip them over. Reduce oven temperature to 225 and bake for another 20 minutes. You will notice they will begin to shrink in size and crisp up, which is a good thing! Remove from the oven, plate and serve.

From: pinchofyum.com