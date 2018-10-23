Healthy Tip | Brussels Sprouts

Honey Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients

1 1/2 lbs brussels sprouts

3 tbsp olive oil separated

3/4 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tsp honey

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil or use a Silpat silicone baking mat.

Trim off the outer, dry leaves, cut the bottom off and slice sprouts lengthwise.

In a large bowl, toss brussels sprouts with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to coat thoroughly.

Transfer the brussels sprouts to baking sheet and roast until tender and caramelized, about 20 minutes.

Place brussels sprouts back in bowl. Add remaining tablespoon olive oil, balsamic vinegar and honey and toss to coat evenly. Taste and season with kosher salt if necessary and serve.

From: keviniscooking.com

Cheesy Brussels Sprout Bake

Ingredients

5 slices bacon

3 tbsp. butter

2 small shallots, minced

2 lb. Brussels sprouts, halved

Kosher salt

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

3/4 c. heavy cream

1/2 c. shredded sharp white cheddar

1/2 c. shredded Gruyère

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°. In a large oven-safe skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy, 8 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate, then chop. Discard bacon fat.

Return skillet to medium heat and melt butter. Add shallots and Brussels sprouts and season with salt and cayenne. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and drizzle with heavy cream, then top with both cheeses and bacon.

Bake until cheese is bubbly, 12 to 15 minutes. (If your cheese isn’t golden, switch oven to broil and broil 1 minute.)

www.delish.com

Creamed Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 large yellow onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 lb. Brussels sprouts, halved and thinly sliced

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes, plus more for garnish

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 c. Greek yogurt

1/2 c. mayonnaise

2 eggs, lightly beaten

Zest of 1/2 lemon

1/2 c. freshly shredded Fontina

1/2 c. freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for garnish

2 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley

crushed red pepper flakes, for garnish

Directions

Heat oven to 375°. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onions and cook until soft, 6 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add Brussels sprouts and cook until tender, 7 minutes more. Remove from heat and let cool.

In a large bowl, stir together Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, eggs, and lemon zest, and cheeses and season with salt and pepper. Fold in the cooled vegetables and transfer to a medium baking dish. Bake until top is golden and cheese is bubbling, 30 to 35 minutes. Garnish with parsley, Parmesan, and red pepper flakes and serve immediately.

www.delish.com