Healthy Tip | Beets

Beet & White Bean Salad

Makes: 4 Servings

Nutritious and flavorful canned beans and beets are just two of the many versatile canned ingredients in your pantry – they can be added to just about anything! Give yourself an extra dose of fiber and flavor tonight with this delicious salad featuring canned white kidney beans and beets.

Ingredients

Dressing:

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Salad:

2 3/4 cups whole beets, well drained and each cut in half (or 1-16-ounce can)

1 can white kidney beans (cannellini) (15-ounce can)

1/2 cup reduced fat crumbled blue cheese

1/2 cup coarsely chopped walnuts, toasted

Baby arugula leaves (optional)

Directions

Prepare dressing: In small bowl combine cider vinegar, Dijon mustard and sugar. Gradually add olive oil until well blended. Season with salt and pepper.

Prepare Salad: In large bowl combine beets and white kidney beans; toss with dressing.

To serve, place arugula leaves on platter or in serving bowl; top with beet mixture.

Sprinkle with crumbled blue cheese and walnuts.

Source: Cans Get You Cooking

Golden Mandarin Beets

This colorful dish makes a great salad or side for any meal!

Ingredients

Serves 4

1 cup canned beets sliced

1 cup canned mandarin oranges

1 tablespoon golden seedless raisins

What You’ll Need

Can opener

Bowl

Spoon

Directions

Drain ingredients from cans

Combine beets, mandarins and raisins in a bowl and mix well

Place 1/2 cup of mixture on a paper plate

Serve immediately

Eatfresh.org

ROASTED BEETS & CARROTS

Ingredients

Serves 6

Nonstick cooking spray

2 beets

6 Carrots

2 Sweet potatoes

1 tablespoon Fresh thyme chopped or 1 teaspoon dried

1 tablespoon Fresh flat-leaf parsley chopped, or 1 teaspoon dried

½ teaspoon Salt(feel free to use less)

1½ tablespoons Vegetable oil

What You’ll Need

Knife

Cutting board

Measuring spoons

baking sheets

Aluminum foil

Bowl

peeler

stir spoon or tongs

Oven mitt

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°F. Line 2 baking sheets with aluminum foil and lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

Peel beets, carrots, and sweet potatoes and cut each one lengthwise into 1⁄2-inch slices.

In a bowl, mix thyme, parsley, and salt.

In a bowl, toss vegetables with vegetable oil. Sprinkle in mixed herbs. Toss again.

Spread vegetables in a single layer on prepared baking sheets. Bake until vegetables are tender and golden, turning occasionally with tongs, 20 to 25 minutes.

Transfer to a dish and serve.

Eatfresh.org