Healthy Tip | Beets
by The Press and Standard | October 1, 2018 12:24 pm
Beet & White Bean Salad
Makes: 4 Servings
Nutritious and flavorful canned beans and beets are just two of the many versatile canned ingredients in your pantry – they can be added to just about anything! Give yourself an extra dose of fiber and flavor tonight with this delicious salad featuring canned white kidney beans and beets.
Ingredients
Dressing:
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and ground black pepper to taste
Salad:
2 3/4 cups whole beets, well drained and each cut in half (or 1-16-ounce can)
1 can white kidney beans (cannellini) (15-ounce can)
1/2 cup reduced fat crumbled blue cheese
1/2 cup coarsely chopped walnuts, toasted
Baby arugula leaves (optional)
Directions
Prepare dressing: In small bowl combine cider vinegar, Dijon mustard and sugar. Gradually add olive oil until well blended. Season with salt and pepper.
Prepare Salad: In large bowl combine beets and white kidney beans; toss with dressing.
To serve, place arugula leaves on platter or in serving bowl; top with beet mixture.
Sprinkle with crumbled blue cheese and walnuts.
Source: Cans Get You Cooking
Golden Mandarin Beets
This colorful dish makes a great salad or side for any meal!
Ingredients
Serves 4
1 cup canned beets sliced
1 cup canned mandarin oranges
1 tablespoon golden seedless raisins
What You’ll Need
Can opener
Bowl
Spoon
Directions
Drain ingredients from cans
Combine beets, mandarins and raisins in a bowl and mix well
Place 1/2 cup of mixture on a paper plate
Serve immediately
Eatfresh.org
ROASTED BEETS & CARROTS
Ingredients
Serves 6
Nonstick cooking spray
2 beets
6 Carrots
2 Sweet potatoes
1 tablespoon Fresh thyme chopped or 1 teaspoon dried
1 tablespoon Fresh flat-leaf parsley chopped, or 1 teaspoon dried
½ teaspoon Salt(feel free to use less)
1½ tablespoons Vegetable oil
What You’ll Need
Knife
Cutting board
Measuring spoons
baking sheets
Aluminum foil
Bowl
peeler
stir spoon or tongs
Oven mitt
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. Line 2 baking sheets with aluminum foil and lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
Peel beets, carrots, and sweet potatoes and cut each one lengthwise into 1⁄2-inch slices.
In a bowl, mix thyme, parsley, and salt.
In a bowl, toss vegetables with vegetable oil. Sprinkle in mixed herbs. Toss again.
Spread vegetables in a single layer on prepared baking sheets. Bake until vegetables are tender and golden, turning occasionally with tongs, 20 to 25 minutes.
Transfer to a dish and serve.
Eatfresh.org
