Hawks controlling Region I-A race

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:04 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep varsity volleyball team remains undefeated in Region I-A after earning convincing wins over Andrew Jackson and Jefferson Davis last week. The Lady Hawks also earned a non-region win over Thomas Heyward to finish the week at 15-2 overall and 10-0 in conference play.

In the non-region win over Thomas Heyward on Monday Oct. 1, the Lady Hawks won in four sets 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 and 22-13. Ella Nolte had 11 kills and five aces and Langley Harter had 11 kills and one ace. Weslin Jones had six kills and four aces, while Taylor Tomedolskey had four kills and an ace. Jessica Hughes had three aces, Emily Wilson had one ace and Rachel Wright had one kill.

The junior varsity also earned a win over the Rebels in straight sets 25-12 and 25-12. Linley Jones had 10 aces in the game, while Bailee Stanley had six aces and three kills. Carolina Kinard had two aces and two kills. Jordan Slocum had four aces and Kayleigh Warren had two.

This was the best serving performance by both teams all year. Serving percentage was 96% with almost half of them being aces.

Against Andrew Jackson on Tuesday Oct. 4, the Lady Hawks won in three sets 25-11, 25-12 and 25-22. Nolte led the Lady Hawks with seven aces and six kills and Harter added four aces and three kills. Jones had four kills and two aces, Wilson had five aces, Hughes had three aces, Tomedolskey had two aces and Crook finished with a kill.

The JV team won 25-22 and 25-10 over Andrew Jackson. Jones led the JV team with 13 aces and Stanley led with four kills.

In the region win over Jefferson Davis Academy on Thursday Oct. 4, CPA dominated 25-12, 25-15 and 25-10. Harter led with nine kills and three aces and Jones had seven aces and seven kills. Hughes had eight aces and a kill and Nolte had six kills and two aces. Tomedolskey had four kills and Wright had an ace.

Against Jefferson Davis, the JV squad won in two sets 25-13 and 25-8. Jones led with nine aces, Stanley had four, Kinard had three and Warren had two.

“Going into the final two weeks of the season, we will have one less game a week which allows us more time to practice allowing us to sharpen our skills for the playoffs,” said Coach Ashley Finney.

Colleton Prep was scheduled to travel to Patrick Henry on Tuesday Oct. 9 and host Dorchester Academy on Wednesday Oct. 10.