Harvest Festival planned Oct. 27 at museum

Last Updated: October 18, 2018 at 12:26 pm

A Harvest Festival will be held at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market on Saturday Oct. 27 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.. Activities will include pony rides, bobbing for doughnuts, mummy wraps, pumpkin decorating, brats and apple cider giveaway, pie baking contest, car show and live music. For information call 843-549-2303.