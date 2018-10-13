Hamilton judges tree farms in Ohio and Michigan

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:10 am

Joe Hamilton of Green Pond recently served as a Tree Farm Judge in Ohio and Michigan.

A member of the American Tree Farm System Woodlands Operating Committee, Hamilton and a registered forester from Florida toured the tree farms of two finalists vying for Regional Tree Farmer of the Year for the ATFS. Hamilton serves locally on the S.C. Forestry Commission Advisory Board for Colleton County as well as elected vice president for the Forestry Commission State Advisory Board.

A 2016 District Tree Farmer of the Year, Hamilton advocates for landowners to pursue clear deeds and titles and participates in speaking engagements to explain available state and federal resources to access the forestry commerce, a $21-billion industry in S.C. Hamilton, right, is presenting one finalist with a commemorative bowl created from a fallen tree.