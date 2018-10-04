Grand opening of Colleton Civic Center this Friday Oct. 5

One of the most exciting public events taking place in our area in quite some time has finally arrived … the Grand Opening of Colleton Civic Center on Friday Oct. 5. The facility has been home to many events, beginning back in the 1940’s when it started its life as the Hampton Street School.

The school and wonderful auditorium were designed by John Truluck, who at the time was the youngest registered architect in South Carolina at the age of 21.

Now 70+ years later — after a series of renovations recently directed by the Colleton County Council and supported by the community thru the sales tax referendum passed in November 2014 — you can see the magnificent work on display when 2013 American Idol winner (from Beaufort!) Candice Glover takes that legendary stage and gets the evening going before The Spinners shake and groove thru their decades of hits including “I’ll Be Around,” “The Rubberband Man,” “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love” and so many more.

As of this writing tickets were still available online, so your best bet is to try ColletonCivic.org or take your date and come to the box office at 494 Hampton Street in Walterboro. Doors open at 7:30 and the fun starts at 8 p.m.!

And for the Bluegrass and traditional Country music fans, Ricky Skaggs will be playing Colleton Civic on Oct. 26 with Columbia’s bluegrass group Palmetto Blue opening up that night. Should be a good time on the town – make a night of it, grab a nice dinner in one of our many fine restaurants and enjoy yourself.

There’s a good bit of development happening in the area with new businesses coming to downtown Walterboro. There’s talk of a new watering hole coming to our area, the bowling alley is getting new life, and continued construction to bring more entertainment options to Colleton County.

There is another potential addition to our area that seems to have some promise. The South Carolina Entertainment & Music Hall of Fame was created in 1990 with the goal of honoring the many famous entertainment legends from our state. Inductees include James Brown, Minnie Pearl, Peabo Bryson, Bill Anderson, Chubby Checker, Aaron Tippin, Hootie & The Blowfish, The Marshall Tucker Band and many more.

The physical location of the museum was in Georgetown, but all their memorabilia and the structure itself were destroyed by fire in October 2013. They are in the process of seeking a new home.

There is the possibility this great tourist attraction could find itself right here in Walterboro. If you have any interest in seeing this wonderful museum here in Colleton County, contact me here or sign a petition you can find at the Colleton Civic Center, and soon at other locations around town.

