Gospel Lioness to be honored
by The Press and Standard | October 11, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 11:00 am
Smoaks native Mekiella Risher Chevon Young, a minister known as “Gospel Lioness,” will be honored at the 9th annual gospel appreciation on Saturday Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. in at the Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville. The open-door concert will feature gospel artists, praise dancers, choirs and solo artists.
Eight women will have a chance to win free hair makeovers. Door prizes, food and cold sodas will be avahilable.
For more information call 843.437.4192 or email Youu360@gmail.com.
