Gospel Lioness to be honored

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 11:00 am

Smoaks native Mekiella Risher Chevon Young, a minister known as “Gospel Lioness,” will be honored at the 9th annual gospel appreciation on Saturday Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. in at the Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville. The open-door concert will feature gospel artists, praise dancers, choirs and solo artists.

Eight women will have a chance to win free hair makeovers. Door prizes, food and cold sodas will be avahilable.

For more information call 843.437.4192 or email Youu360@gmail.com.