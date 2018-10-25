Ghosts to appear at museum

Last Updated: October 24, 2018 at 9:50 am

Ghosts and Victorian costumes will appear at The Colleton Museum and Farmers Market on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.

Kim Poovey will offer a peek into the life and times of a Victorian lady as she demonstrates the requirements and practices of women during the 19th century, specifically the 1860s. Learn the intricate and meticulous rituals required of 19th century families when mourning the loss of a loved one. Poovey wears period correct mourning attire as well as sharing displays of mourning jewelry, photography and accouterments of the era.

Ghost stories make the event a spine-tingling experience.

Poovey has been regaling audiences throughout the Southeast for years portraying historic characters such as Jane Austen, Scarlett O’Hara and Emma Victoria Brown, the main character from her first novel, “Truer Words.”

Dressed in period attire, she also presents on various aspects of the Victorian and Edwardian eras, transporting audience members to the gentility of bygone days. Poovey creates all of her gowns using period-correct patterns as well as finishing details such as tatted trim, ruching and silk rosettes. No detail is overlooked including jewelry, headdress and undergarments, all of which are historically accurate.

When not writing or performing, Poovey works as a school psychologist. She lives with her husband, Darryl, and their four-legged children in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.