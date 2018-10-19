Get tickets to see Ricky Skaggs
by The Press and Standard | October 19, 2018 8:08 am
The Colleton Civic Center’s Box Office (494 Hampton Street in Walterboro) will be open on October 23, 24, 25 from 4-7 pm to sell tickets for the Ricky Skaggs concert on October 26.
