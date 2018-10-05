Future welders

Members of the weekend welding class at Palmetto Training pictured with owner and instructor Eddie Jackson are : Adriano Cano, Kelton Gordon, Eric Scriven (welding Instructor) Max Hovath, Keith Smalls, and Kameron Walker. Palmetto Training, founded in 1951, has a long history of supplying local industry with a highly trained workforce.