Future welders
by The Press and Standard | October 5, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: October 3, 2018 at 9:27 am
Members of the weekend welding class at Palmetto Training pictured with owner and instructor Eddie Jackson are : Adriano Cano, Kelton Gordon, Eric Scriven (welding Instructor) Max Hovath, Keith Smalls, and Kameron Walker. Palmetto Training, founded in 1951, has a long history of supplying local industry with a highly trained workforce.
