Fundraiser planned for feeding the hungry
by The Press and Standard | October 31, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: October 25, 2018 at 3:09 pm
A spaghetti dinner and silent auction to benefit Angel Plate Ministries in Cottageville will be held Saturday Nov. 3 at Cottageville U.M. Church from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
The ministry feeds the hungry in Cottageville and some areas of Walterboro.
Tickets are $10/adults or $5/children 10 and under. Eat-in or take-out plates will be available.
For information, call Gena Reeves, 843-599-8585.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.