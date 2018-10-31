Fundraiser planned for feeding the hungry

Last Updated: October 25, 2018 at 3:09 pm

A spaghetti dinner and silent auction to benefit Angel Plate Ministries in Cottageville will be held Saturday Nov. 3 at Cottageville U.M. Church from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The ministry feeds the hungry in Cottageville and some areas of Walterboro.

Tickets are $10/adults or $5/children 10 and under. Eat-in or take-out plates will be available.

For information, call Gena Reeves, 843-599-8585.