Free tutoring offered

by The Press and Standard | October 27, 2018 5:00 am
A new tutoring service for ages 5-7 is being offered at the Colleton County Memorial Library.
Steward’s Place Youth Center Tutoring meets on the first and third Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Help is offered in ABCs, 123s, shapes, colors and craft arts by Vernon Steward and Shantrell Williams, who both teach at HeadStart in Cottageville. Steward also drives a bus.
There is no fee for the non-profit service.
For information contact Vernon Steward or Shantrell Williams, 843-562-6826.
