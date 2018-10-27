Free tutoring offered

Last Updated: October 24, 2018 at 9:56 am

A new tutoring service for ages 5-7 is being offered at the Colleton County Memorial Library.

Steward’s Place Youth Center Tutoring meets on the first and third Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Help is offered in ABCs, 123s, shapes, colors and craft arts by Vernon Steward and Shantrell Williams, who both teach at HeadStart in Cottageville. Steward also drives a bus.

There is no fee for the non-profit service.

For information contact Vernon Steward or Shantrell Williams, 843-562-6826.