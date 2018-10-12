Free estate planning help offered

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 11:01 am

Wendi Lawson See, Esq. a NAELA attorney with Southeastern Law in Walterboro will participate in National Special Needs Law Month this October by providing two free estate planning seminars for those who have special needs loved ones.

The seminars will be held Oct. 19 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at the Colleton Memorial Library on Hampton Street in Walterboro.

Many well-intentioned family members do not realize that an inheritance can cause problems for people living with special needs. In most cases, receiving even a small amount of money disqualifies the disabled person from most federal needs-based assistance. Benefits from the state public assistance programs may also be affected. “In short, without effective planning, Grandma’s life insurance policy may cause her loved one to lose access to such programs as SSI and Medicaid. There are, however, many tools available to protect a loved one’s eligibility for these important benefits, while addressing the ongoing care and needs of dependents with special needs,” See said.

At the free seminars, See will help parents, grandparents and caregivers understand those tools.

She will explain why pre-planning is vital and will discuss how families can avoid common mistakes and pitfalls, protect their loved one’s much needed public benefits, and get peace of mind over this one important aspect of loving someone with special needs.

National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) attorneys throughout the country are observing National Special Needs Law Month by providing free public seminars and sponsoring other activities designed to educate the public. NAELA members are attorneys who are experienced and trained in working with the legal problems of aging Americans and individuals of all ages with disabilities.

See is the owner of Southeastern Law, LLC in Walterboro. Southeastern Law seeks to redefine the practice of law in the Lowcountry by intentionally focusing on just a few practice areas: real estate, special needs, special education, estate planning/probate administration, gun law, drone law, and animal law.

In addition to the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, she is a member of the S.C. State Bar Association and Eldercounsel. She has been appointed by the Supreme Court of South Carolina to its Elder Law Committee, Animal Law Committee, and Drone Task Force; and by the Colleton County Council as a trustee of the Colleton Memorial Library.

She also serves on the board of In His Name-Colleton and is active with Carolina Boxer Rescue.

She lives in Walterboro with her husband Stacy and their two boxers, Hank and Reggie.