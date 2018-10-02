Francis “Frank” Banas | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Reverend Francis “Frank” Banas

Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel, Moncks Corner

Bonneau – Reverend Francis “Frank” Joseph Banas, 70, of Bonneau, husband of Pamela Carlton Banas, passed away Friday, September 28, 2018.

Frank was born June 15, 1948 in Hazleton, Pa., the son of Francis Andrew Banas and Margaret Royack Banas. He earned his B.A. from Penn State University before serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. Later, he received a Master of Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Frank gave his heart and soul to the church, serving as pastor of First Baptist Church of Bonneau, then Edgewood Baptist in Walterboro, and later returning as associate pastor in Bonneau. He also served on the Ministers Advisory Council at Charleston Southern University.



Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters: Paula Duncan and her husband, Heath, of Bluffton, and JoBeth Wood and her husband, David, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister, Elaine Belko and her husband, John, of Tresckow, Pa.; four grandchildren: Jacob Duncan, Annabelle Duncan, Savannah Wood, and David Wood IV. He was predeceased by his sister, Maryann Banas.



A memorial service in Frank’s honor will be held at First Baptist Church of Bonneau, 108 West Church Street, Sunday afternoon, October 7, 2018 at 2:30. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. Russell Funeral Chapel, Moncks Corner, is honored to be assisting the Banas Family. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Bonneau, P.O. Box 130, Bonneau, SC 29431.