Forest Hills student designs t-shirts for school program

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:15 am

Forest Hills Elementary School Cougar Club Arjahn Garrett (aka “Uno Kid”) is encouraging and promoting bullying prevention and awareness by taking a stand to stop bullying in schools and communities.

An actor, model and rising entrepreneur, Garrett and his mother volunteered to design t-shirts for staff and students at the school for UNITY Day on Oct. 24 at 8:30 a.m. in the cafeteria.

The orange shirts are $7/youth and $10/adults. Deadline for orders is Friday Oct. 12 and shirts will be delivered Monday Oct. 22. The orange t-shirts have round necklines with a white design on the front and Garrett’s brand name, Uno Kid, and QR code on the back.

For information call the school, 943-782-4512, ext. 12504.