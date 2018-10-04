Find a new friend this weekend!
by The Press and Standard | October 4, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: October 3, 2018 at 10:10 am
The Colleton County Animal Shelter will participate in the statewide adoption event called “Pick Me!” on Friday-Sunday Oct. 5-7 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the shelter, 33 Poor Farm Rd. The public is invited to attend and meet the cats and dogs available for adoption.
