Find a new friend this weekend!

Last Updated: October 3, 2018 at 10:10 am

The Colleton County Animal Shelter will participate in the statewide adoption event called “Pick Me!” on Friday-Sunday Oct. 5-7 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the shelter, 33 Poor Farm Rd. The public is invited to attend and meet the cats and dogs available for adoption.