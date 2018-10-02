FEMA to test emergency alerts Wednesday at 2:18 p.m.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

The test will assess the operational readiness of the infrastructure for distribution of a national message and determine whether technological improvements are needed.

The test will be conducted in two parts and will take place on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, with the WEA portion starting at 2:18 p.m. ET, followed by the EAS portion at 2:20 p.m. EDT.

The WEA test message will be sent to cell phones that are connected to wireless providers participating in WEA. This is the fourth EAS nationwide test and the first national WEA test. Previous EAS national tests were conducted in November 2011, September 2016, and September 2017 in collaboration with the FCC, broadcasters, and emergency management officials.

Following the test you will receive an email asking for your input to an internal DHS survey. The results will assist FEMA’s IPAWS program in determining the effectiveness of the test.