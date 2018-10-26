Fatal shooting investigated

A report of a possible shooting dispatched deputies from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to the Shuman’s Mobile Home Park on Jefferies Highway on Oct. 25 at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Deputies arriving at the location found a juvenile white male who appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound.

Family members were performing CPR on the victim. Paramedics arrived on scene and determined that the victim was deceased.

Investigators spent several hours processing the scene and interviewing potential witnesses.

Although foul play is not suspected, the incident is still under investigation and the facts behind the shooting are not clear, said Major J.W. Chapman of the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff R. A. Strickland said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young man. Please continue to pray for everyone involved.”