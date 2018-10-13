Fall festival planned Friday Oct. 26
by The Press and Standard | October 13, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: October 12, 2018 at 11:25 am
On Friday Oct. 26 “Trunk or Treating in UNITY” fall festival will be held at the Welch Creek Civic Center off Sniders Highway. Events include pumpkin bowling, hula hoop hopscotch, musical chairs, dance contest, costume contest, pumpkin carving contest, bean bag toss, mummy wrap, ring toss, bingo, pie in the face, pass the pumpkin relay and more! Various prizes will be awarded. Mentor and mentee applications will be available on site. Those wishing to donate can directly donate on the website, through the cash app “$unitynonprofit2018” or even by calling 843-217-2196. Anyone who would like to participate with their trunks should call 843-217-2196.
