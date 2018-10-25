Fall festival downtown to be this Saturday

The search for Colleton County’s pie royalty is scheduled for the end of October.

The Colleton County’s Farmers Market annual Harvest Festival will be Oct. 27 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and a pie-baking contest is one of the new events on tap.

Three judges have been chosen to taste their way through pies submitted in three categories: fruit, cream and savory.

Savory, according to Assistant Director Jill Chadwick, is meat pies, quiches and vegetable pies: anything with a crust,” she said.

Winners in each category will receive a ribbon. The best over-all winner in the competition will receive a gift basket filled with food and other items from the museum’s gift shop.

Contestants will need to have their pies at the competition by 10 a.m. Judging will be at 11:30 a.m. and the awards announced at noon.

For more information on the pie-baking contest or to secure your spot in the free competition, call the museum at 843-459-2303 or stop in and sign up. “The more pies the better,” Chadwick said.

Chadwick explained that the Harvest Festival signals the end of the Farmers Market’s traditional season when local farmers have their goods on sale. During the traditional season, the market is open on Tuesday and Saturdays.

In November and December, the market remains open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., becoming more of a holiday crafters market.

The museum’s Harvest Festival wasn’t scheduled to coincide with the Walterboro-Colleton County’s Fall Festival being held in another section of the downtown area — Chadwick said with a laugh, “not originally. I planned this last January when we came up with a series of events to have once a month at the farmers market.”

The Walterboro Colleton County Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Festival will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. downtown. Events will include food, a pumpkin patch, hay ride, maze, petting zoo, fact painting, arts and crafts, etc.

The chamber event will kick off with the annual Suds and Sausage on Thursday Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. at the museum.

The Fall Festival 5K race will be Saturday Oct. 27 at 8 a.m. starting in the parking lot next to the Discovery Center. Registration starts at 7:15 a.m. For information call the chamber, 843-549-9595 or visit www.walterboro.org.

Chadwick said the Harvest Festival and Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Festival “don’t overlap at all.” It just means, Chadwick said, “There will be more things for people to do, different things.”

Chadwick said there would be pony rides from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., bobbing for doughnuts, mummy wraps and pumpkin decorating for the children.

Bobbing for doughnuts will have the children trying to get a bite from a doughnut tied on a string while their hands are behind their backs.

Mummy wraps, she said, will have kids racing against each other to see who can wrap their friend in toilet paper the fastest. The mummy wrap will be held any time at least four contestants are ready to give it a go.

In addition to the farmers market, there is going to be live music. John Martin will be on hand cutting silhouettes. No appointments are necessary; there will be a fee.

Free sausage dogs and apple cider will be available as long as the supply lasts.