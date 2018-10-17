Facebook post generates over $76,000

Residents of Colleton County and across the nation have come together to raise over $76,000 for a Walterboro man disfigured by cancer.

Last Wednesday, Brandy Evans posted on her Facebook page about an incident that occurred between her father, Kirby Evans, and Donna A. Crosby, one of the owners of The Forks Pit Stop on Cottageville Highway. (The two posts — from Brandy Evans and Crosby’s initial response — are published with this story. Crosby’s response on Tuesday Oct. 16 is also published. Brandy Evans has not responded to messages requesting an interview.)

By Sunday, Brandy’s post had 3,900 comments and 11,878 shares. Stories based on Brandy’s post have been published by news media from CBS to Fox to People magazine. But Crosby has not been quoted in any of the stories and has been attacked in thousands of Facebook comments.

Crosby said she was in no way rude to Kirby Evans and that there was “nothing ugly about it at all. He and I had a good conversation.” She feels the social media attacks are unwarranted, and that she and Kirby had no problems when he left her store. Her discussion with Mr. Evans was filmed by the store’s surveillance cameras and the video was viewed by The Press and Standard editor Katrena McCall, who saw no physical contact between the two, nor any apparent sign of conflict in the video.

Kirby Evans apparently went into the store to buy doughnuts. In response to Brandy Evan’s post, Crosby posted that she asked him into her office and asked him to please cover his face while dining at the restaurant. (His face is deformed due to the removal of an eye and his nose due to cancer.) She said she “in no way tried to hurt your father … I kindly asked him to please step into my office, very kindly, in the kindest manner I knew how.”

Kirby told his daughter he was hurt by the incident and Brandy then posted the incident on her Facebook page. “My father is the strongest man I know but, as he told me what happened to him, I watched tears roll out of his eye. It hurt me to see him hurt like this, especially over something he cannot help,” Brandy said in her post.

After Brandy’s post, Kirby discovered massive support from those reading his story, including being invited to a new dining spot at the local Dairy Land. The GoFundMe account started on Oct. 10 in Brandy’s name, “Cancer does not discriminate,” had 2,569 individual donations from Oct. 10-16, raising $76,261. The site does not state what the money would be used for, but is tagged as medical.

The original two posts follow. Crosby’s statement issued Tuesday is in a separate post.

Brandy Evans’ initial

Facebook post

Shared from Brandy Evan’s. Walterboro, SC.

Hello every one!

I wanted to make a quick post about the Forks Pit Stop here in Walterboro, S.C.

On 10/8/2018 my father (Kirby Evans) went into the gas station called the Forks Pit Stop at the corner of Sidneys road and Cottageville hwy, in Colleton County to buy something to eat. He proceeded to buy a pack of donuts and a drink and went and sit down at one of the tables but, before he could get seated at a table, the owner, Donna Crosby, grabbed him by his shirt and pulled him into her office. She told him “IF HE WAS GOING TO EAT IN HERE HE WOULD HAVE TO COVER HIS FACE!!” He left and went home in tears to tell me what happened.

My father is a cancer survivor he lost his left eye and nose to this awful cancer. My father was discriminated against because of the way he looks. He cannot help what the cancer did to him. My father is the strongest man iIknow but, as he told me what happened to him, I watched tears roll out of his eye. It hurt me to see him hurt like this, especially over something he cannot help. My father is also on a fixed income and can not afford the surgeries it would to take to fix his where his nose was. Just so you know, Donna Crosby, my father can not cover his face with an eye patch. It rubs the eye socket raw and where his nose was. It has to stay open and nothing is to touch that area that might rub it raw.

I thank GOD every one is not as small mined as Donna Crosby! I promise you he will never ever set foot in that store again! You should never judge a book by its cover until u have walked a mile in his shoes Donna Crosby. You discriminated against MY farther (Kirby Evans) for the way he looks. Here are some words of advise for you. DROP TO YOUR KNEES AND PRAY YOU NEVER GET CANCER BECAUSE IT DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE LIKE U DID TO MY FARTHER (KIRBY EVANS)!

Please every one hit the SHARE button

THANK YOU ALL AND GOD BLESS !

Donna Crosby’s initial

Facebook response

I in no way tried to hurt your father! At all! I kindly asked him to please step in my office very kindly. In the kindest manner I knew how. I did not discuss this issue with him in front of anyone! I told him I was very sorry for what had happened to him in his life that I could tell he had been through a lot with the extreme disfiguration of his face. I run a food service business where people dine in and because it is in a convenience store I always have to go the extra mile to make sure people know we are in the food business and not just your ordinary convenience store! I did not ask your father to quit comming in the store to eat at all I asked him in my office was if he could cover his face when he came in to eat I would appreciate it. I do not see absolutely anything wrong with what I did. He would come in at lunch time and sit at the food booths right at my busy time everyday. I have bills to pay to and I work very hard to please my customers and I would never ever want to hurt anyone’s feelings but it was the kindest way I knew to come across to him. I do not appreciate you acting like I am a terrible person and I have no heart! If I had no heart I would have just run him off. I do not appreciate it one bit! When he left the forks he was fine! I also told him that could be me tomorrow and that I was very sorry! It is not my fault what happened to him! That should not be held against me! When you are a business owner you have to do things that are not at all pleasing but I had no choice! It was running my customers off