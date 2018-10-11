Energy meeting canceled
by The Press and Standard | October 11, 2018 9:06 am
The South Carolina Electric and Gas’ Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program meeting, which was originally rescheduled for this evening at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market as a result of Hurricane Florence, has been canceled again — this time due to Hurricane Michael.
The company will reschedule the meeting.
