Energy meeting canceled

by | October 11, 2018 9:06 am

The South Carolina Electric and Gas’ Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program meeting, which was originally rescheduled for this evening at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market as a result of Hurricane Florence, has been canceled again — this time due to Hurricane Michael.
The company will reschedule the meeting.

