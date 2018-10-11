Electrical service cut by Michael
by The Press and Standard | October 11, 2018 8:42 am
At 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning Coastal Electric Cooperative was reporting that 1,773 of its 11,696 customers in Colleton County were experiencing a power outage caused by the high winds associated with Tropical Storm Michael.
South Carolina Electric and Gas reported they were handling a total of 42 outages in Colleton County that were affected 3,706 of their 12,952 customers in the county.
comments » 1
Comment by Patty
October 11, 2018 at 8:55 am
SCE&G got mine on in about an hour. how long it satys on is up to Micheal.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.