Electrical service cut by Michael

At 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning Coastal Electric Cooperative was reporting that 1,773 of its 11,696 customers in Colleton County were experiencing a power outage caused by the high winds associated with Tropical Storm Michael.

South Carolina Electric and Gas reported they were handling a total of 42 outages in Colleton County that were affected 3,706 of their 12,952 customers in the county.