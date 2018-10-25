Election 2018: Which candidates will you vote for?

State superintendent of education

S.C. constitutional amendment

On the Nov. 6 General Election ballot, voters statewide were going to decide if Republican incumbent Molly M. Spearman would receive a second four-year term as the South Carolina Superintendent of Education or if Democratic challenger Israel Romero would replace her.

That contested race went poof last week when Romero withdrew.

Romero filed the necessary paperwork to withdraw from the race last week after articles in two Upstate newspapers reported Romero was not eligible to run.

According to state law, a convicted felon has to wait for 15 years after serving his sentence to run for political office. Romero was convicted of passing himself off as an attorney in 2008.

In another section of the ballot, the voters will decide if the 2018 General Election will be the last time the superintendent of education’s job appears on the ballot.

A proposed amendment to the state constitution will have the superintendent of education become an appointed position.

Instead, the governor, with the consent of the State Senate, would appoint the superintendent.

The amendment states:

“Must Section 7, Article VI of the Constitution of this State, relating to state constitutional officers, be amended so as to provide that beginning in January 2023, or upon a vacancy in the office of Superintendent of Education after the date of the ratification of the provisions of this paragraph, whichever occurs first, the Superintendent of Education must be appointed by the Governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate; to provide that the appointed Superintendent of Education shall serve at the pleasure of the Governor; and to require the General Assembly to provide by law for the duties, compensation, and qualifications for the office?”

A “yes” vote on the amendment will make it an appointed position.

A “no” vote will keep the current system which elects the state school superintendent.

The state superintendent of schools is elected in 13 states; the rest appoint a superintendent. In 18 of the 37 states that appoint a school superintendent, the appointment is made by the state’s board of education.

South Carolina used the same method to remove the adjutant general post from the ballot and transform it into an appointed position — the last state in the nation to make adjutant general an appointed post. That position last appeared on the ballot in 2016.

State officials in recent years also changed how the lieutenant governor’s post is filled. This November’s election marks the first time that the governor and lieutenant governor run as a team.

In previous elections, the governor and lieutenant governor were separate contests.

STATE RACES

Governor

Democrat: James Smith

Republican: Henry

McMaster (Incumbent)

South Carolina Henry McMaster is hoping that the Republican mantra of low taxes will prevail in his bid for a full four-year term as the state’s governor.

Democrat James Smith, hoping to end McMaster’s tenure at two years, says that McMaster’s failure to adequately address the state’s education, health care, environmental and economic issues will be the basis of his victory.

McMaster moved from lieutenant governor to governor when Gov. Nikki Haley left office to become the U.S. representative at the United Nations.

McMaster previously spent eight years as the South Carolina Attorney General.

Smith has been a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives since 1997. He represents the 72nd District.

He is a practicing attorney in Columbia and is a major in the South Carolina Army National Guard.

Secretary of State

Democrat: Melvin T.

Whittenburg

Republican: Mark

Hammond (Incumbent)

South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond is asking voters for a fourth term; Democrat Melvin T. Whittenburg is seeking to remove him from office.

Hammond says his conservative accountability and efforts to make it easier for businesses to operate in South Carolina have been two of his hallmarks.

Whittenburg said if elected, he would improve operations and work to make the Secretary of State’s office more accessible to the general public.

Hammond was first elected to the post in 2002 and before that served as the Clerk of Court in Spartanburg.

Whittenberg retired from the U.S. Army, leaving the military at the rank of major. He then entered the private sector, working at ExxonMobil until he retired in 2017.

Treasurer

Democrat:

Rosalyn L. Glenn

Republican: Curtis Loftis

(Incumbent)

American: Sarah Work

Republican Curtis Loftis took over the South Carolina Treasurer’s Office in 2008 and would like to keep the job. Democrat Rosalyn L. Glenn and American Party candidate Sarah Work think it is time for voters put someone else in the state post.

Loftis calls himself a strong fiscal conservative and passionate advocate of the taxpayers. He says he ran with a promise to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse and works every day to keep those promises.

Loftis ran a small business and was founder of the Saluda Charitable Foundation prior to joining state government.

Glenn suggests Loftis’ promises have been unfulfilled, saying its time to raise the bar on fiscal responsibility and renew trust and integrity in state leadership.

Glenn, a resident of Columbia, is the president and CEO of Glenn Destiny Consulting. She has 25 years of financial experience.

Work’s voters need to put someone in the office that will work to prepare South Carolina for a financially stable future, Work said. She points out that Loftis was incapable of managing the South Carolina retirees’ pension plan.

Work said she ran as a third party candidate to give voters more of an option in filling the post.

A York resident, Work is a certified public accountant with 14 years experience.

Attorney General

Democrat:

Constance Anastopoulo

Republican: Alan Wilson

(Incumbent)

Wilson said he is seeking re-election so he can continue to focus on keeping South Carolina’s families safe, defending their freedom and protecting their futures.

In the Republican primary, Wilson was criticized by his challengers for his alleged attempt to derail an investigation into ethics violations in the state legislature.

Constance Anastopoulo continues the attack, says that she decided to run “because the people of South Carolina deserve an attorney general who, as the chief law enforcement officer of the state, enforces the law instead of interfering with the process.”

She also says as attorney general, she would lead a stronger attack on the state’s opioid epidemic and lead the effort to strengthen the state’s domestic violence laws.

Wilson was first elected South Carolina Attorney General in 2010 and won re-election in 2014.

Anastopoulo, a Charleston resident, spent 15 years as a private practice attorney before joining the facility of the Charleston School of Law in 2007.

Ag Commissioner

United Citizens: Chris Nelums

Green: David Edmonds

Republican: Hugh

Weathers (Incumbent)

Republican Hugh Weathers’ bid to remain the state’s agriculture commissioner is being challenged by two third party candidates.

“We have achieved some significant successes in South Carolina agriculture during the time that I have been your commissioner, including growth in our rural agribusiness economy and more farmers and agriculture-related jobs in South Carolina,” says Weathers.

Edmonds believes that the state’s agriculture department needs to work towards an increase in the number of farmers markets in the state and to do more to advocate for the state’s farmers.

Weathers has been the South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner since 2004. Prior to taking the state post, he was a banker as well as partner in his family’s dairy business and farm.

Edmonds, a resident of Columbia, is a C.M.E. minister

Nelums, a resident of Columbia, is the pastor of the Bethany A.M.E. Church. He previously made three unsuccessful election bids for the state legislature.

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

The Nov. 6 election will mark the third time that Republican Carroll O’Neal of James Island has made a bid to unseat incumbent Democrat Robert L. Brown of Hollywood.

Brown, a retired businessman, has been a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2001.

O’Neal is also a former businessman who is currently involved in farming.

Both men see the issues in the 116th District centered around education and improving the area’s infrastructure, especially its roadways.

The 116th District of the South Carolina House of Representatives covers portions of Charleston and Colleton counties. It contains voters in all or a portion of six Colleton County precincts: Jacksonboro, Cottageville, Round O, Walterboro 6, Walterboro 2 and Peeples.

Democrat incumbent Patsy Knight of St. George is challenged in her re-election bid for the 97th District by Republican Mandy W. Kimmons of Ridgeville.

Knight has been a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2006; she served as the Dorchester County treasurer from 1980 to 2006.

Kimmons is an attorney currently in private practice in Summerville. She previously served as a deputy solicitor in First Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Knight sees the main issues in her district as education, smart growth, improving the infrastructure and more employment.

Kimmons is concerned about the low pay and burdensome mandated regulations that are leading to teacher burnout. She believes the state needs to take steps to improve foster care and improve the child support offered by the state’s Department of Social Services.

The 97th District of the South Carolina House of Representatives covers portions of Dorchester and Colleton counties. It contains voters in all or a portion of two precincts: Maple Cane and Round O.

Justin Bamberg of Bamberg, the Democrat incumbent in the 90th District of the South Carolina House of Representatives, and Michael F. Rivers of Ladys Island, the Democrat incumbent in the 116th District of the state House of Representatives, are unchallenged in their bid for a return to office.

The 90th District boundaries include all or portion of 20 Colleton County voting precincts. The 121st District boundaries includes all or a portion of 13 Colleton voting precincts.