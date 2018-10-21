Don’t let life keep you down | Faith

Paul states in his letter to the Church of Corinth, “We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed” (II Corinthians 4:8-9 KJV). In this letter Paul is trying to say that on this Christian journey, the servants will face trouble and puzzling situations. Also, they will be persecuted and put down.

However, he offers hope and encouragement by telling the servants of Christ that when these things happen, don’t let it cause distress to the point of leaving them in despair. Further, things will get burdensome as they labor in Christ to the point of persecution and being downtrodden, but they will not be forsaken or destroyed.

Therefore, as we live our lives each day, especially in Christ, disappointment is going to come more than we can imagine, but don’t let it determine the outcome of what the rest of your life is going to be about. Keep laboring in the Word, and don’t faint, because renewal of your inner faith will come each day if you only trust Jesus.

Storms of disappointment are going to continue to plague your lives, but as servants of Christ, you must accept the fact that disappointment is only for a season, just as anything else that comes and goes in life. However, every season is not the same. You don’t know when it is going to come or how long it is going to be. You just have to be prepared as Christians going into battle, with God as your commanding officer.

Therefore, that is why as soldiers in the army of the Lord, you must “Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places,” (Ephesians 6:11-12 KJV).

Then how do you stand against the devil and his trickery?

• First of all, be sure that you are well versed in the Word because the devil knows what’s in the Word as well.

• Let the devil know that “his arms are too short to box with God.” He cannot defeat God, but God can surely defeat him.

• Don’t have a pity party. If you do this, then Satan knows that he has you bound. He preys on the downtrodden.

• Listen to/sing Zion’s songs with conviction. The words in many of these songs will have you shouting and praising God with a new energy that you never knew that you had, and whatever disappointment you are having won’t even be a second thought!

• Pray and leave the rest in the hands of the Lord. Satan can’t stand to see the Christian on his knees, for he and his imps see that as a threat to his schemes.

• Tell Satan to his face that he is a liar and that he cannot make you doubt God.

• Thank God in advance for helping you not to allow Satan to determine the outcome of the rest of your life based on one season of disappointment.

When your season of disappointment knocks at your door again, I suggest that you follow my suggested steps above to put Satan under your feet, and think about the moral of this anonymously written illustration, “The Seasons of Life.” Joy is sure to come!

“There was a man who had four sons. He wanted his sons to learn to not judge things too quickly. So he sent them each on a quest, in turn, to go and look at a pear tree that was a great distance away.

“The first son went in the winter, the second in the spring, the third in summer, and the youngest son in the fall. When they had all gone and come back, he called them together to describe what they had seen.

“The first son said that the tree was ugly, bent, and twisted. The second son said no – it was covered with green buds and full of promise. The third son disagreed; he said that it was laden with blossoms that smelled so sweet and looked so beautiful. It was the most graceful thing he had ever seen. The last son disagreed with all of them; he said that it was ripe and drooping with fruit, full of life and fulfilment.

“The man then explained to his sons that they were all right, because they had each seen but one season in the tree’s life. He told them that you cannot judge a tree, or a person, by only one season, and that the essence of who they are — and the pleasure, joy, and love that come from that life — can only be measured at the end, when all the seasons are up.”

If you give up when it’s winter, you will miss the promise of your spring, the beauty of your summer, and the fulfillment of your fall. Don’t judge life by one difficult season. Don’t let the pain of one season destroy the joy of all the rest.”

