Deputies searching for missing Islandton woman

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing endangered person, Dianne Gibson.

She was last seen on Tuesday Oct. 9 when she drove away from her home at 16632 Sniders Highway in Islandton in a 2002 four-door Toyota Tacoma with SC tag 76371W.

Gibson made comments regarding her death and possibly suicide.

If you have any contact with Gibson, please call Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-7144.