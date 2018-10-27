Dairy Land: Remember when

Last Updated: October 23, 2018 at 4:20 pm

From The Press and Standard archives 2006:

Some things never change.

Unfortunately the old saying doesn’t hold true about much anymore. But Dairy Land, the iconic eatery on Jefferies Highway, is proud of how little has changed since it opened for business in 1949 — and credits its success to that fact.

“Like the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, then don’t fix it,” said Jackson Hughes, owner of the landmark business.

Sure, some things have changed with the times. That is inevitable. They take credit cards now. And there’s breakfast, which they started serving a few years ago, in part to compete with the big fast food chains that had moved in nearby. But that’s about it.

And that’s how people like it.

“I’ve been coming here for 20 years,” said Carolyn Mack, a Dairy Land regular. “This place hasn’t changed a bit. That’s what I like about it.”

Ironically enough, it was change that spurred Dairy Land’s success. When it was opened 57 years ago by G.A. Benton — in the same building as it is today — it was only an ice cream stand open during the warm summer months.

Hughes took over the immensely popular business in 1953.

“Back then, this was the place to be on Sundays,” he said. “Everyone came after church for ice cream. Back then, going out for ice cream was a big deal.”

Hughes hoped to parlay the seasonal success of the little ice cream stand into a year-round business. But that would take more than ice cream. In 1955 he built a kitchen on to the back of the building and began serving sandwiches, hot dogs, and hamburgers — hamburgers that most regulars contend are the best anywhere.

Other than a few additions over the years, the menu remains almost unchanged from the day they started serving food — except for the prices, of course.

“Back then, a hamburger was a quarter,” Hughes said.

The food was an immediate success. Not surprising considering there wasn’t much competition.

“At that time, we were the only fast food place around,” Hughes said. “There was no such thing as McDonald’s or Wendy’s or Burger King.”

Like it is today, Dairy Land was staffed mostly by teenagers, local kids who had grown up eating there. On any given day, there are usually five or six people crammed into the tiny space behind the walk-up counter, fielding phone calls for pick up orders — a majority of the business — making milk shakes, and flipping burgers on the small grill.

Over the years, Hughes has seen the restaurant industry change around him. Mega-chain restaurants replaced the mom and pop places like Dairy Land — even in small towns — serving pre-packaged, re-heated fare at cheap prices. Something Hughes has made sure to stay away from.

What Hughes credits for the business’ success, more than people’s nostalgia, is the food he serves.

“It’s our food that keeps people coming back,” he said. “We make sure everything we serve is the very best we can get.”

Dairy Land still makes its own hamburger patties. Every morning the staff crowds around a stainless table kitchen and pats more than 100 patties from fresh ground beef. The milkshakes are still made with real ice cream and fresh fruit, and hand mixed, something, Hughes says, is almost impossible to find. Even Dairy Land’s famous cherry coke is prepared on the spot.

About the only thing that isn’t done the same as it was 50 years ago are the French fries.

“Every morning we had to peel and cut about 100 pounds of potatoes, sometimes 200 pounds,” Hughes said. “Now you can’t afford to do that with the cost of labor.”

It’s not that Dairy Land hasn’t been tempted to change with the times, they just haven’t.

“We’ve thought about expanding several times,” said Thurston Hiers, who oversees the day-to-day operations of the business. “There are some things that we would like to do but simply can’t because we don’t have the space.”

One of the biggest complaints, if it can be called that, is the limited seating. Two picnic tables is it.

“We’ve though about expanding the menu, and putting in some more seating, get people out of the cold and the rain,” Hiers said. “But that would require changing things, a new building, or a new location.”

Of course, those things would be nice. But people are happy with Dairy Land just the way it is.

“People always say whenever we talk about changing something, ‘Then it wouldn’t be Dairy Land,’” Hiers said. “Our customers don’t want it to change. It’s the people who have made this business such a success. We are indebted to everyone who comes year after year. It’s their place as much as ours. Who are we to change anything?”