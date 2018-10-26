Cutlery sale underway at Clemson Extension

Last Updated: October 24, 2018 at 9:59 am

Save time and money on holiday shopping by supporting the Clemson Extension Service of Colleton County and the Clemson Extension’s S.C. Association of Extension Administrative Professionals’ (SCAEAP) RADA Cutlery Fall Fundraiser Sale.

Proceeds from the sale benefit Clemson Extension programs in the Colleton County office and the SCAEAP Scholarship Fund.

Order forms and catalogs are available now at the Colleton County Extension Office, 611 Black St., Suite 210 (Bernard Warshaw Building). Deadline for orders is Friday Nov. 2. Orders will be available for pickup the week of Nov. 12 at the Colleton County Extension Office.

RADA, cutlery made in the USA, offers tools and gift sets for slicing meats and vegetables, serving appetizers, chopping nuts, mixing batter, along with cookbooks, soup mixes, party dips, and more.

One of the primary goals of Clemson Extension’s SCAEAP is to help its members become a successful part of the Clemson University Cooperative Extension system. The association awards a scholarship to a senior graduating from a S.C. high school who plans to pursue their initial associate or baccalaureate degree in administrative office technology, accounting, business management or business administration fields.

For more information about the sale or how to apply for the scholarship, email Debbie Gorrell at dgorrel@clemson.edu or call 843-549-2595, Ext. 114.

Clemson Extension employs agents who work closely with state extension specialists and researchers located on campus and at the various research and education centers located across the state. Local Extension agents provide expertise in agronomic crops, agribusiness, food safety and nutrition, 4-H, horticulture, livestock and forages, and natural resources.