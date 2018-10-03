Crowd attends Rotary’s annual Ireland Creek Bridge Run

Last Updated: October 3, 2018 at 9:08 am

A large crowd enjoyed the run, walk, bicycle event at Ireland Creek sponsored by the Walterboro Rotary Club last Thursday night.

The sixth annual Ireland Creek Bridge Run featured Rotary President Lawton Huggins’ world renowned chicken bog, refreshments and fun for the entire family.

“The Rotary Club of Walterboro was thrilled and deeply honored by the support of our sponsors and our community who participated in our annual Ireland Creek Bridge Run. The Rotary Club endeavors to make the event family friendly and the young people who came out to participate were a special blessing and brought smiles to our faces. The fun run and related food and fellowship was epic. We look forward to combining the financial support received with our annual Rotary Club District 7770 grant funds to help brighten the Christmas of Colleton County’s economically challenged children and to support other Rotary charities, both locally and throughout the world,” said Huggins.

For more information about the Walterboro Rotary Club, contact Huggins at 843-549-2265.