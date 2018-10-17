Crosby’s statement on Tuesday Oct. 16 says they had “a really nice conversation”

On Oct. 8 Mr. Kirby Evans entered The Forks Pit Stop, as he has done on numerous occasions over the last couple months. As Mr. Evans approached the dine-in seating area near my office, I signaled him by hand to step into my office. This was not done in any aggressive manner as my intentions were to simply have a heart-to-heart conversation with Mr. Evans. In a completely private conversation, I discussed his condition with him and asked if there was anything that I could do to help with his situation. After having brief conversation sympathizing with him about his condition, I asked if he had anything such as an eye patch that he could use to cover his open wounds while dining in. We then went on to discuss high school and how he thought he had attended high school with my husband. I thought that Mr. Evans and I had a really nice conversation and he smiled as he walked out of my office. Mr. Evans left my office and proceeded around the store, where he picked up what appeared to be a drink and doughnuts, waited in line for several minutes, paid and left on his bicycle.

I cannot speak for what Mr. Evans went on to tell his daughter later that evening, but as I sat down in my chair that afternoon and logged onto Facebook, I was completely devastated by what I was reading regarding hate towards me and hate towards a business that I have dedicated 25 years of my life running. I should have waited to respond to Mr. Evans daughter’s post and handled it in a more professional manner than I did. I just thought that his daughter would have come to me in person about the situation before posting on social media completely discrediting me and my business. Brandy Evans’ Facebook post stated that Mr. Evans was grabbed by his shirt and pulled into the office, and this was also stated by Mr. Evans himself on a news broadcast conducted by Channels 4 and 5 news. This is completely false information which can be confirmed by video footage. Mr. Evans was never asked to leave the store and after the conversation we had, it saddens me that it was described this way.

Mr. Evans is welcome at my store anytime and I am very sorry for what he has had to endure as a cancer patient. I know he has suffered and been through many painful surgeries. I have the upmost sympathy for cancer patients and what they have to go through. My father and father-in-law both suffer from skin cancer. I have lost a sister-in-law, aunt and uncle at a young age to cancer, so it really saddens me to see so many posts saying I am heartless when it comes to cancer. As a business owner, you are sometimes forced to make difficult decisions to try to keep your business on the right path to success and this decision was not an easy one, but one that I felt that I should address due to the number of complaints I have received from other customers.

There are always two sides to every story, and I have suffered tremendously from the false information that was posted about me and my business.

In my closing remark, I would like to say that I wish Mr. Evans well and in no way meant any harm to him from our discussion. I want to thank my friends, family, and co-workers for trying to help me through this devastating time and, most importantly, I want to thank all my customers in Colleton County who have supported me for so many years.

Sincerely,

Donna A. Crosby