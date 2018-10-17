Crosby’s statement on Tuesday Oct. 16 says they had “a really nice conversation”
On Oct. 8 Mr. Kirby Evans entered The Forks Pit Stop, as he has done on numerous occasions over the last couple months. As Mr. Evans approached the dine-in seating area near my office, I signaled him by hand to step into my office. This was not done in any aggressive manner as my intentions were to simply have a heart-to-heart conversation with Mr. Evans. In a completely private conversation, I discussed his condition with him and asked if there was anything that I could do to help with his situation. After having brief conversation sympathizing with him about his condition, I asked if he had anything such as an eye patch that he could use to cover his open wounds while dining in. We then went on to discuss high school and how he thought he had attended high school with my husband. I thought that Mr. Evans and I had a really nice conversation and he smiled as he walked out of my office. Mr. Evans left my office and proceeded around the store, where he picked up what appeared to be a drink and doughnuts, waited in line for several minutes, paid and left on his bicycle.
I cannot speak for what Mr. Evans went on to tell his daughter later that evening, but as I sat down in my chair that afternoon and logged onto Facebook, I was completely devastated by what I was reading regarding hate towards me and hate towards a business that I have dedicated 25 years of my life running. I should have waited to respond to Mr. Evans daughter’s post and handled it in a more professional manner than I did. I just thought that his daughter would have come to me in person about the situation before posting on social media completely discrediting me and my business. Brandy Evans’ Facebook post stated that Mr. Evans was grabbed by his shirt and pulled into the office, and this was also stated by Mr. Evans himself on a news broadcast conducted by Channels 4 and 5 news. This is completely false information which can be confirmed by video footage. Mr. Evans was never asked to leave the store and after the conversation we had, it saddens me that it was described this way.
Mr. Evans is welcome at my store anytime and I am very sorry for what he has had to endure as a cancer patient. I know he has suffered and been through many painful surgeries. I have the upmost sympathy for cancer patients and what they have to go through. My father and father-in-law both suffer from skin cancer. I have lost a sister-in-law, aunt and uncle at a young age to cancer, so it really saddens me to see so many posts saying I am heartless when it comes to cancer. As a business owner, you are sometimes forced to make difficult decisions to try to keep your business on the right path to success and this decision was not an easy one, but one that I felt that I should address due to the number of complaints I have received from other customers.
There are always two sides to every story, and I have suffered tremendously from the false information that was posted about me and my business.
In my closing remark, I would like to say that I wish Mr. Evans well and in no way meant any harm to him from our discussion. I want to thank my friends, family, and co-workers for trying to help me through this devastating time and, most importantly, I want to thank all my customers in Colleton County who have supported me for so many years.
Sincerely,
Donna A. Crosby
Comment by Angela Daniels
October 17, 2018 at 2:35 pm
It really doesn’t matter if she grabbed him or not. Discrimination is discrimination! Period!!!
Comment by Angela Daniels
October 17, 2018 at 2:39 pm
Mr.Kirby has been around for a long time and we have never heard anything like this before from him. I’m sure he was very upset and hurt. Everyone in Colleton County has seen him so I guess every store he has ever gone in has hurt their business. Really Donna come up with something a little better to release.
Comment by Angela Reeves (Smoak)
October 17, 2018 at 3:46 pm
Comment by Angela Reeves
October 17, 2018 at 2:14 pm
A mans image is all he has. How a person is looked at in the public eathier makes a man or breaks a man. Even people who are broke and dont have a dime to there name can always look like a million dollars and be accepted.
But to have your face disfigured and have to walk around being looked at differently. Having people pointing fingers, kids laughing and people ostracize you and make fun of the way you look.
Then has anyone considered that since his battle with cancer he has not been able to work. Another man’s pride that he lost.
He was a man that worked every single day to support his family. Ive even learned he was always a generous man.
And every thing and every opportunity to loose in his battle for cancer. ..
This man has had to learn to live with this and accept it in his life because he couldn’t afford to do anything any differently.
Now, the issue at hand!!! Donna obviously called him out because his appearance was hurting her store her income.
She did not think for one moment how by approaching him could open a wound in his heart that he tries so desperately every day to act like it doesn’t exist. All she had in her mind was her money her business.
Those words that day could have pushed him to going home and killing himself or worse.
For her she just went back to work. Counting her money and finishing a day..
Words are the most powerful ammunition we hold in our mouth, Our words either build someone, up or tear them down.
She is in fact a example of how our community has become, more money more power. And stepping on the neck’s of the poor man all the way up the latter. The rich are steady taking from the poor to fatten there pockets. Take there pride, take there dignity and take there livelihood.
Then the saddest part of it all to think you did not do anything Wrong.
Its sad to feel its normal to walk by people and think they deserve to be disfigured, they deserve to be poor they deserve to suffer, they deserve to be homeless, they deserve to be ostracized and set apart.
I know what ive been through with the Crosby family. I know what my poor daddy went through before he doed. I know how my stepmother was treated by this family. And cousins that moved away and cousins that have become hermits.
And our family is not the only ones in this town there is other family’s to that have been ostracized and set apart and because people can’t handle to be shunned they resort to drugs to cope and handle their despair.
Socialism is a epidemic in Colleton County,
People live in there on little world and they don’t want to be bothered with the needs of others.
Heating the church pews is not going to change nothing,
Its time people start searching there hearts to see if there lifestyle is pleasing to God or Man. Cause i sure you this county needs to be reformed. And God doesn’t need a single one of us to speak out he can send a natural disaster that no man can stop.
Once those words leave out of your mouth there is no taking them back.
Comment by Linda Taylor
October 17, 2018 at 10:25 pm
It is so easy to make the video the way it looks good for her. Shame on her. This man didn’t need chastised like a child, that is what the video looks like with her telling him to come in here with her finger. He is a cancer survivor. I’ve sent the story to Dr Phil. I hope he will check this out. Shame on her. Karma!!
