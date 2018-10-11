Crime Reports

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:52 am

Paper tag problem was just the start

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy on routine patrol the afternoon of Oct. 7 reportedly spotted a motorist who had his paper license tag improperly displayed and pulled the driver over near Mars Oldfield Lane and Hibiscus Drive.

A computer check on the motorist determined that his license had been suspended.

Then the man’s pickup truck was searched. The officer reportedly found a box containing methamphetamine in the glove compartment and a discarded license plate underneath a toolbox in the truck bed.

After a return to the computer, the deputy determined that the license plate was assigned to a vehicle that was reported stolen.

The traffic stop resulted in Christopher D. Holden, 39, of Cottageville being taken to the Colleton County Detention Center on charges of driving while under suspension, possession of stolen goods and improper display of a paper license tag.

The deputy will also be filing an affidavit for possession of methamphetamine.

Skipping a step

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a county man who allegedly ran afoul of the law.

A woman recently called the sheriff’s office asking to have a report done. She told the deputy she and the man were married in Charleston in March of 1998 and then separated in February of 2017. Although they had never filed for divorce, she explained to the deputy, her estranged husband married another woman in September.

The deputy, after receiving the report, conducted a records check and found both marriage certificates on file.

The investigation continues.