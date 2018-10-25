Crime Briefs

Moped rider

injured

A moped rider sustained serious injuries when he crashed in the intersection of Hampton Street and Poplar Street Oct. 21 at 9:12 p.m.

The moped rider, who was not wearing a helmet, received a head injury in the crash and was transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.

Motorists found him lying in the road and parked their cars to block the highway so no other cars would hit him.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

Vehicle stolen

from home

A resident of Cheyenne Court contacted the sheriff’s office the afternoon of Oct. 17 to report the theft of a vehicle.

The resident reported that when he arrived home at 5:18 p.m., he found a white Chevrolet van worth approximately $2,300 was gone from the residence. He said the doors were unlocked and the key was inside the van.

Drug charges

follow traffic stop

A Walterboro man was arrested on multiple charges after he was stopped for speeding on the morning of Oct. 18.

A member of the sheriff’s office on routine patrol at Thunderbolt Drive and Tuskegee Airmen Drive reportedly spotted a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling 58 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone and stopped the vehicle.

The driver reportedly exited the vehicle and consented to a search of the vehicle.

A book bag on the passenger side of the vehicle reportedly found a water-tight case that contained two bags of marijuana, a glass jar that contained residue, a grinder, two scales, four boxes of sandwich bags, Crown Royal cloth bag containing residue and five sealed gold foil bags labeled “Gummies Worms Bearz Krispies Surprise LolliPot Pops.

Investigators estimated that the marijuana was worth $1,716.

The discovery led to the arrest of Ellison C. Smoak, 19, of Walterboro, on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in the proximity of a school and speeding.

Employee

suspected of theft

An official of the Crosco Express II at 8372 ACE Basin Parkway contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to report that a former employee was suspected of taking cash, merchandise and fuel from the business between Sept. 1 and Oct. 17.

The official said the employee was suspected of taking $1,000 in cash from the business, allegedly substituting counterfeit bills for the stolen money.

The official pointed out that the clerks in the store were required to use a scanner to identify counterfeit cash.

The employee was also suspected of allowing others to obtain fuel without paying for it, causing the company to lose an estimated additional $1,000. It is suspected that $500 in merchandise was taken from the business in the same time period.

The investigation is continuing.

Truck and

tools taken

A member of the Walterboro Police Department was dispatched to Big Country Transport at 967 Snider’s Highway the morning of Oct. 19 to investigate a theft.

A company employee reported that someone had removed a black 1998 Dodge pick up truck that had been parked behind the office building. The missing truck had contained tools worth approximately $900.